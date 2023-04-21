Rita Ora Styles Sweater Minidress With Black Leather Jacket & Ankle Boots

Rita Ora stepped out for a press run in an understated but chic look. The musician was seen in London on Friday while promoting her new single, “Praising You,” at BBC Radio 2.

For her outing, she donned a beige mini sweater dress with a cozy turtleneck. The dress featured an asymmetrical hemline and a matching belt. Ora added a black leather jacket over the dress. She accessorized with large black sunglasses, silver hoop earrings and she carried a metallic silver handbag.

Ora at BBC Radio 2 promoting new single “Praising You” on April 21 in London. CREDIT: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The “Barricades” singer rounded out her look with a pair of ankle boots. She wore fitted booties in a similar shade to her dress. The boots featured a square toe and a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches in height. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

