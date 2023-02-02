Rita Ora Reveals Impressive Emerald Wedding Ring & Performs in Bridal Babydoll Dress With Towering Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Rita Ora stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night bringing two striking outfits with her.

The singer sat down with Fallon to discuss her new music and the recent wedding with movie producer and director Taika Waititi. For the interview, Ora chose a two-piece silver number with a metallic finish by designer David Koma. She topped off the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony three-strap stiletto sandals.

During the interview with Fallon, the singer confirmed her marriage to Waititi and shared with the audience the engagement ring for the first time. Jokingly, Ora revealed how she took her now husband to the store and directly pointed at this square emerald with diamonds that she wanted. “I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted,” she said.

Ora also performed her new single “You Only Love Me” on the late-night show. The singer changed into a bridal-inspired pink ensemble for her musical act.

Rita Ora visited The Tonigh Show With Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 1. CREDIT: Getty Images

The British singer wore a lacy pink babydoll dress from Versace’s spring 2023 collection. She matched the nightgown-inspired piece with matching fingerless gloves, pink tights, and a pink wedding veil to promote the future hit.

She elevated the look with a pair of metallic pink ankle-strap platform shoes, reaching about 4 inches in height.

The singer accessorized with diamond jewelry that gave her look a reminiscence of Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” iconic scene combined with Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” for a memorable performance.

As for beauty, the Rimmel London ambassador featured a TV-ready look with intense smokey eyes in brown and black, brown matte lips, and a touch of blush. She parted her hair down the center and let her long blonde waves down.

The “Let You Love Me” singer is no fashion amateur, she knows what’s trending and accessorizes accordingly. A staple in Paris, Milan and New York front rows, and having starred in fashion campaigns for brands like Donna Karan and Roberto Cavalli, she usually completes her looks with platform sandals and wedges and seems to have a thing for white knee-high boots.

Over the years, Ora has also collaborated on collaborations with brands like Adidas Originals and Tezenis, and even a capsule collection with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also worked with online store ShoeDazzle, developing some fashion-forward lines at affordable prices.

Ora’s appearance at Jimmy Fallon Tonight marks the beginning of her promotion tour in support of the release of her new material. After a brief musical hiatus, the singer is back with her third studio album. The song and her new album are inspired by “the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” as she explained in a press release.

