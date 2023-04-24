Rita Ora Amps Up Sleek Style in Bralette, Colorful Tube Socks & Yume Yume Cloud Walker Boots in NYC

Rita Ora elevated her workout wardrobe with an interesting shoe choice during her latest outing. The British singer looked sleek as she stepped out in New York.

Ora walked through the streets of the Big Apple in a black bralette top and form-fitting high-waist leggings. Sticking to a sporty street-style vibe, the “Only Want You” musician accessorized with an “Out Of Office” hat and dark round shades.

Rita Ora out in New York City on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Ora also added small hoop earrings, thin bralettes and carried a white tote bag. Finishing the “Poison” artist’s outfit was Yume Yume’s Black Cloud Walker boots. Ora boosted the style with multi-colored tube socks that were layered over her leggings.

Related Ashley Graham Slips On Strappy Sandals That Pop With Little Black Dress for Photoshoot Garcelle Beauvais Brings Glam In Shimmery Bodycon Dress & Strappy Stiletto Sandals at the 'Homeless Not Toothless' Charity Gala Heidi Klum Twirls Into Coachella Weekend Barefoot in Sheer Floral Caftan

Made in Portugal, Yume Yume’s Black Cloud Walker boots are ideal for cold weather and rainy days. The silhouette includes ankle-high buffed faux leather, an adjustable press-release strap at the vamp, a velcro strap with an embossed logo at the heel tab and a treaded Vibram rubber outsole.

A closer look at Rita Ora’s Yume Yume Black Cloud Walker Boots while out in New York City on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Rita Ora out in New York City on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to shoes, Ora likes to mix up her style. She often opts for trendy footwear, like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Tezenis and Adidas Originals, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: Discover Rita Ora’s top street style moments over the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.