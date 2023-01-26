Rita Ora Gets Futuristic in Blue Cutout Dress & Wedge Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Rita Ora donned a post-modern look during her latest outing.

The “Your Song” musician hit the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday. She sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Kerry Washington.

To the show, Ora donned a cool blue dress from the luxury house. Her periwinkle garment resembled a coat, with a collar and pockets. The satin dress featured long sleeves and cutouts in the bodice. Ora carried a beige clutch bag and added large drop earrings. She also wore a deep blue lip color, adding to the futuristic style of the outfit.

Ora attends the Fendi Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The musician completed her look with a pair of blue boots, matching her dress. Her knee-high boots featured a wedge heel as well as a thick platform sole, elevating her outfit by at least 4 inches.

Ora attends the Fendi Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

