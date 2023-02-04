Rita Ora Takes Daring Sheer Dress to New Heights With 6-Inch Louboutins

Rita Ora was spotted in Los Angeles yesterday in a sheer ensemble with sky-high designer heels.

The “You Only Love Me” songstress stepped out in a nude and sheer maxi dress with a high neck and long sleeves worn with black undergarments.

Rita Ora is seen on Feb. 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The see-through style was worn underneath a dramatic black faux-feather vest, also in a maxi style, which covered up Ora’s décolletage.

The musician wore simple accessories including a plethora of silver rings and mid-size hoops with an ultra-shiny finish that matched the metallic silver polish on her fingers. As for her hair, Ora wore her ombre tresses in tight voluminous curls

Rita Ora is seen on Feb. 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Lifting to new heights, Ora sported a daring pair of satin black platform sandal heels from Christian Louboutin that added a major boost to the hitmaker’s look. The classic platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, blood-red bottoms, rounded toes and towering stiletto heels reaching 6 inches in height.

Rita Ora is seen on Feb. 03, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Ora is a die-hard fan of platforms, incorporating the towering footwear into many of her ensembles as of late for that highly sought out height-enhancing appearance.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “For You” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, buckled pumps and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, Roger Vivier, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for top brands like Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years.

