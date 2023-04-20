Rita Ora Serves Preppy Style in Pleated Minidress & Mary Jane Heels for BBC’s ‘The One Show’

Rita Ora put an edgy spin on preppy pieces for her latest outing. The British singer was spotted leaving BBC’s “The One Show” in London today.

Ora made a case for the spring season during the appearance. The “You Only Love Me” musician wore a dark gray minidress. The garment gave the illusion of a two-piece set as it included a strapless square top and coordinating pleated skirt.

Rita Ora arrives at BBC The One Show at Broadcasting House on April 19, 2023 in London.

Rita Ora arrives at BBC The One Show at Broadcasting House on April 19, 2023 in London.

Ora accessorized her look with thin hoop earrings, several statement midi rings and cuff bracelets. Her curly hair tresses were styled in a messy bun, while a few strands framed her face. For makeup, she went with silver shimmery eyeshadow and a pink pout.

Rita Ora arrives at BBC The One Show at Broadcasting House on April 19, 2023 in London.

Completing the “Let Me Love You” musician’s outfit was Prada’s Mary Jane Patent-Leather Pumps. Made in Italy, the slip-on style is elegantly shaped to accentuate the foot and features a buckled strap and block heel.

Rita Ora arrives at the BBC One Show.

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Several brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers.

Rita Ora arrives at BBC The One Show at Broadcasting House on April 19, 2023 in London.

When it comes to shoes, Ora likes to mix up her style. She often opts for trendy footwear, like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Tezenis and Adidas Originals, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti.

