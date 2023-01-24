Rita Ora Teams Pinstripe Blazer With Cutout Top & Sky-High Platform Boots at BBC Radio 1

Rita Ora was spotted in London heading into the BBC Radio 1 offices today in order to promote her new single “You Only Love Me” which comes out this Friday, Jan. 27.

Suiting up, Ora was clad in a tailored black and white pinstriped blazer in an oversized fit, the suave outerwear worn overtop a midriff-baring white crop top. Ora’s top featured a circular cutout just above her chest, making for a futuristic and certainly daring appearance.

Rita Ora arriving at BBC Radio 1 to promote her new single on Jan. 24, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The “Poison” songstress paired the cropped garment with shiny black leather trousers that had contrasting white stitching. For finishing touches, Ora toted a black chain bag and sported a gray knit scarf.

Lifting herself to new heights, Ora sported a pair of shiny black platform boots that added a major boost to her look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, black suede uppers, a bulky silhouette and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

Rita Ora arriving at BBC Radio 1 to promote her new single on Jan. 24th 2023 in London. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “For You” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, buckled pumps and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, Roger Vivier and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years.

