Rita Ora Gets Fiery in Red Skirt, Sheer Top & Clear Pumps at American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Concert

Rita Ora was radiant in red for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Dress collection concert on Feb. 1. Held in New York City, the event combined music and fashion to celebrate 20 years of supporting women’s cardiovascular health.

Ora was among the many stars to step out for the affair. For the occasion, the British pop singer wore a crimson red sheer turtleneck top and a coordinating high-waist midi skirt, which she wore over matching red pants.

Ora parted her curly tresses in the middle and accessorized with a slew of diamonds including, small earrings and midi rings. For glam, the songwriter went with a smokey eye and a neutral pout.

Completing Ora’s wardrobe was a pair of PVC pumps. The silhouette had an elongated heart-shaped red toe, clear uppers and a thin stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Ora committed to the red theme for the event and hit the stage in a sheer red gown. The garment had an asymmetrical cutout on one side, a floor-length flowy sleeve and a thigh-high side slit. Adding a dose of edge to the look, the “You Only Love Me” musician slipped into a pair of knee-high boots.

