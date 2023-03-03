Riley Keough Models Sheer Saint Laurent Dress & Crisscross Sandals on ‘Seth Meyers’

Riley Keough stopped by the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” show in New York City on Thursday night, as part of her new show “Daisy Jones & the Six” promotion tour. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley is the star of this new Amazon Studios musical series that features the ups and downs of a Chicago Rock band in the 70s.

For the interview, Keough slipped into a sheer dark green Saint Laurent dress that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. She paired the dress with matching dark green undergarments.

Riley Keough during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 2. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Regarding beauty, the actress kept things natural by letting her long red hair down to her waist in 70’s inspired waves, just like her character in “Daisy Jones & the Six,” and combined it with neutral makeup in orangy tones.

As for footwear, Keough paired her dress with a pair of black high-heeled sandals, which featured a crisscross upper and an ankle strap. The style elevated her look by at least 3 inches.

Riley Keough during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 2. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

For public appearances and special occasions, Keough works with Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi who tends to favor French classics like Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton. When it comes to footwear, Mizrahi has taken to Instagram to share the whole shoe collection that Keough will be wearing during the “Daisy Jones & the Six” promotion tour and it includes Vuitton loafers, Loewe clogs, Saint Laurent platform sandals, a good set of Tom Ford strappy disco-inspired sandals, Jimmy Choo black stilettos and a couple of open heeled pumps from Bulgarian brand By Far.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” premieres today, March 3, on Amazon Prime.

