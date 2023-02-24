Riley Keough Returns to the Red Carpet in Plunging Schiaparelli Dress & Pumps at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

Riley Keough made her first public appearance since losing her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12. The actress returned to the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of her new series “Daisy Jones & the Six” yesterday, accompanied by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, and a roster of celebrities — the guest list included Reese Whitherspoon, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Timothy Olyphant and more.

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is the star of this new Amazon Studios musical series that features the ups and downs of a Chicago Rock band in the 70s. For the premiere of the show, she picked a black Schiaparelli Haute Couture two-piece ensemble that featured a deep black V-shaped neck top and a fringed sequined skirt.

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen attend the premiere of “Daidy Jones & the Six” on Feb. 2, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Keough accessorized her look with a pair of black satin gloves and a pair of double pear-shaped gold and emerald earrings.

As for footwear, Keough completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Reese Whitherspoon, who’s not part of the cast but of the executive producing team this time, matched Keough with a black Schiaparelli dress. Her fitted wool dress was embellished with padded bones in plush velvet, referencing to Elsa Schiaparelli’s infamous Skeleton dress.

Riley Keough and Reese Witherspoon attend the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Feb. 2, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

For red carpet appearances, Keough tends to dress only in French classics like Chanel, Dior, and mostly, Vuitton, since starting to work with Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi —who also dresses Adele and Ariana Grande just to name a few. When it comes to footwear, Mizrahi has taken to Instagram to share the whole shoe collection that Keough will be wearing during the “Daisy Jones & the Six” promotion tour and it includes Vuitton loafers, Loewe clogs, Saint Laurent platform sandals, a good set of Tom Ford strappy disco-inspired sandals, Jimmy Choo black stilettos and a couple of open heeled pumps from Bulgarian brand By Far.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” will premiere next March 3, on Amazon Prime.

