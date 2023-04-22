Pregnant Rihanna Walks on Gold in Tom Ford’s Padlock Ice Pick Heels With Son in Timberland Boots in Paris

Rihanna gave her maternity style a colorful boost while out in Paris on Friday night.

The “Work” singer, who is expecting her second child with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, took their first born out on another dinner date. The mother and son served major street style inspiration, stepping out in coordinating cozy attire.

Riri looked spring-chic during the outing, donning a multicolor jacket and long-sleeve cutout jumper from Marni’s spring 2023 collection. The Fenty Beauty founder teamed her tops with low-rise jeans from Agolde, which helped to put her growing baby bump on full display.

Rihanna and her son at César restaurant on April 21, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Rihanna and her son at César restaurant on April 21, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

To elevate her ensemble, Riri accessorized with Louis Vuitton’s golden mask sunglasses, Reza’s Corne D’abondance earrings and the Louis Vuitton x Yayoikusama pumpkin monogram box bag. The Savage x Fenty designer hair was slick backed into a curly ponytail. As for glam, she opted for soft shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral lip.

Rihanna’s son sported a black varsity jacket that was layered over a gray hoodie and camouflage pants. On his feet was pair of Timberland boots.

Rihanna and her son at César restaurant on April 21, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Rounding out Rihanna’s outfit was Tom Ford’s Crocodile Padlock Sandals. Made in Italy, the slip-on silhouette features a croc-embossed calf leather upper with a leather sole and brass-tone hardware. The style also boasts an almond toe with post heel, an ankle strap with buckle closure, detachable key and padlock charms and a 4.1-inch spike heel.

Tom Ford Padlock Sandals. CREDIT: FFWR

Rihanna and her son at César restaurant on April 21, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The beauty mogul has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

