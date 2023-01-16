Rihanna Gets Risky in Sheer Lace Bodysuit & Pointy Heels for Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection

Rihanna exuded confidence in the new Savage x Fenty campaign for the lingerie brand’s Valentine’s Day collection. The businesswoman captioned the photo, “heartbreaker szn,” accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

The “Rude Boy” singer wore a black sheer bodysuit that was made up of a heart-patterned lace fabric. The sleeveless one piece featured a heart cutout that sat right underneath the halter neckline.

Rihanna accessorized with what seems to be gold tone jewelry that featured a pair of studs and a set of sparkling rings and bracelets. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style with braids framing her face that modeled a glamorous makeup look with a winged eyeliner and a glossy dark nude lip.

The Fenty Beauty owner completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Giuseppe Zanotti heels. The barely there heels featured an open toe look with a sharp pointed front. Her patent leather mules brought height to the look with a gold stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall. The sleek heels are from the designer’s Spring 2023 collection.

Savage X Fenty’s newest drop has a wide range of risky pieces just like this one. The limited-edition capsule is filled with leggings, boxers, bras, and more styles in festive colors and patterns to celebrate the love filled holiday. The collection is now available on the brand’s website.

Rihanna and her lingerie line have kept busy since the new year started. While other brands haven’t released anything since last year, this is the second collection the singer has launched in January alone. Last week, she released a Game Day collection in celebration of her upcoming halftime performance at the Super Bowl in February. Fans are anxiously waiting as the singer has not taken the stage since her last performance at the 2018 Grammys.