Pregnant Rihanna Highlights Baby Bump as She Dances in Strappy Buckled Sandals at Ulta Beauty Las Vegas Conference

Rihanna served sleek maternity style at the Ulta Beauty: Be Your Own Kind Of Beautiful conference in Las Vegas on April 11.

The “Diamonds” singer, who is expecting her second child with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky, made a surprise appearance at the event to promote her new Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip + Luminizer Plumper in the shade “Glass Slipper.” The lip gloss will officially launch on April 18.

In an Instagram Reel uploaded by WWD, the billionaire beauty mogul and fashion icon dances onstage to Jay-Z’s “Big Pimpin.” Riri looked stunning for the occasion, stepping out in an all-white ensemble from Courréges fall 2023 collection. The “Work” musician’s look included a white denim jacket, a custom turtleneck and a floor-length maxi skirt.

To amp up the glam factor, the Fenty Beauty founder accessorized with crescent diamond hoop earrings by Reza Jewelry. Riri styled her hair half up, half down and let two strands frame her face.

Finishing the Grammy Award-winning artist’s outfit was Versace’s Pin-Point Strappy Sandals. The open-toe Pin-Point sandals are characterized by curved, high stiletto heels and V-shaped accent hardware. The style features four adjustable upper straps and a fixed lower strap.

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “We Found Love” hitmaker has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

