Pregnant Rihanna Goes Red Hot in Sheer Bodysuit, Skirt Over Pants & YSL Heels With ASAP Rocky in NYC

Rihanna gave “Lady in Red” a new meaning while out with ASAP Rocky. The power couple returned to New York on Sunday after spending several days in Paris with their 11-month-old son.

Rihanna put her own fashionable flair on monochromatic style, wearing a full red ensemble by Maison Alaïa. The “Rude Boy” singer tapped the designer earlier this year for her headlining Super Bowl 2023 performance. The Fenty founder’s look included a long-sleeve sheer bodysuit and fluid-skirt pants. She complemented the vibrant pieces with a black Louis Vuitton monogram jacket from the luxury label’s spring 2021 collection.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky out in New York City on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Rihanna out in New York City on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Further elevating the moment, Riri added a cascade necklace and a ritzy Toi et Moi ring from Messika jewelry. The fashion icon styled her hair in a chic updo and let two strands frame her face.

Rihanna continued to accessorize her look with the Gucci by Tom Ford beaded logo clutch bag. Gucci reworked sculptural clutches from the autumn 2003 and spring 2004 collections, featuring the same hardware and trapeze shape as the originals.

ASAP Rocky made a sleek appearance alongside his lady. The “Fashion Killa” rapper sported a leather jacket that was layered over a dark Harley Davidson graphic T-shirt and light-wash denim jeans that was decorated with rhinestones and studs. Rocky completed his wardrobe with dark sunglasses and block-heeled leather boots. The Grammy-nominated artist’s style featured a chunky silver metal outsole and a square heel.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky out in New York City on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Finishing the “Needed Me” artist’s look was the YSL “Claude” patent leather sandals. Made in Italy, the shiny style features a smooth sole, adjustable ankle strap, single band upper with crystal buckle and a 4.3-inch heel.

Yves Saint Laurent ‘Claude’ Sandals. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Rihanna out in New York City on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The billionaire beauty mogul has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

PHOTOS: Discover Rihanna’s most wildest shoe moments in the gallery.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

