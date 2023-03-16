Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in ’90s Style With Baggy Jeans & Hiking Boots for Dinner Date With ASAP Rocky

Rihanna returned to her bold maternity style while out in Los Angeles with ASAP Rocky on March 15. The superstar duo looked cool and casual as they shopped and dined in the city. Rihanna first announced that she was expecting her second child with Rocky during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.
The Fenty founder put her baby bump on full display during the outing, sporting a blue, red and white striped long-sleeve crop top from Loewe’s 2023 Resort collection. She paired the lightweight piece with baggy low-rise jeans, channeling the ’90s.
Adding a dose of edge to the look, the billionaire beauty mogul accessorized with black aviator-style sunglasses, one statement gold middle finger earring and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton box bag. As for glam, Rihanna went with a fresh face no makeup look and styled her hair in a curly high ponytail.
Rocky coordinated with Riri by sporting a green puffer vest, which he layered with a red flannel shirt and a white graphic T-shirt. The “D.M.B” rapper completed his look with baggy light-wash jeans that had distressed detailing on the hem. Rocky also added a hat, oversized sunglasses and a slew of jewels including, earrings, a necklace and a chunky diamond ring.
When it came down to the shoes, Rihanna gave her outfit a slick boost with tan hiking boots. The silhouette had thin red laces and a rigged outsole. While Rocky wore a pair of dark boots that featured suede uppers with a blue design.
Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.
For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Diamond” singer has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.
