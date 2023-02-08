Rihanna Styles Rick Owens Coat in Video Message With Drake & Steph Curry To Celebrate LeBron James Breaking NBA Score Record

Rihanna celebrated LeBron James’ history-making game last night. The NBA player broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Together with Drake and Steph Curry, Rihanna gave her congratulations to James in a video posted to social media.

In the video, the Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show leading star wore an olive green shearling coat with orange faux-fur trim by Rick Owens. She topped off the look with chunky gold jewelry.

Unfortunately, her shoes weren’t visible in the video. However, for Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers.

Rihanna is making her comeback to the music industry in style. The Fenty Beauty owner has been killing it on the red carpet in couture gowns like the custom Schiaparelli, designed by Daniel Roseberry, she wore for the 2023 Golden Globes Awards. Along with running her makeup line Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, the singer will be headlining the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12. Savage x Fenty recently dropped a limited-edition Game Day collection filled with football-themed lingerie, loungewear and accessories ahead of the event.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

LeBron James beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130. Rihanna, Drake, Steph Curry, Manny Pacquiao and many other entertainers and athletes congratulated James on social media.

