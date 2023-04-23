Pregnant Rihanna Does Paris Date-Night in Gucci With ASAP Rocky In Crop Top & Metallic Sandals

It was parents night out for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. The couple, who is expecting their second child together enjoyed an intimate date-night at Caviar Kaspia restaurant in Paris on Saturday.

Of course, the superstar duo stepped out in style for the occasion. Rihanna served major preppy maternity style, taking inspiration from the early aughts in a full outfit from Gucci’s fall 2023 collection. The “Needed Me” singer wore a fuzzy yellow crop top with low-rise purple velvet pants.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Caviar Kaspia restaurant on April 22, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Adding a dose of glam to her look, the Rihanna accessorized with a collection of jewels including a magic spell choker and cascade necklace as well as, a Ritzi Toi and Moi ring from Messika. The Fenty founder also added a custom-made “RIH” diamond ring by Popular jewelry.

Riri styled her hair in a chic updo and let a few curly strands frame her face. As for makeup, the “Work” musician went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

ASAP Rocky was casually dressed for the night out. The “D.M.B” rapper sported dark rectangle sunglasses with a denim jacket and matching studded jeans. Though his footwear was not visible it is likely he completed his look with trendy sneakers or boots.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Caviar Kaspia restaurant on April 22, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Rihanna complemented her ensemble with purple metallic sandals. The shoes peaked out underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a thin strap across the toe and a round outsole.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Caviar Kaspia restaurant on April 22, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The billionaire beauty mogul has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

