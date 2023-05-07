Pregnant Rihanna Flatters Baby Bump in Faux Fur Coat, Microskirt & Sinuous Snakeskin Gianvito Rossi Sandals With ASAP Rocky for Alex Arnault’s Birthday Party

Rihanna and A$asp Rocky step out in NYC on May 5.

Just a week after their very regal and late arrival at the Met Gala last Monday, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in Brooklyn to celebrate Alex Arnault’s birthday party on May 5.

The power couple was seen leaving the restaurant in a coordinated look. Rihanna flattered her pregnant belly with a custom Loewe halterneck furry top inspired by Jonathan Anderson’s fall 2022 collection and a low-hip custom Loewe faux fur asymmetrical skirt in brown.

She wrapped herself in an oversized floor-gracing faux fur coat, also by Loewe.

The “Umbrella” singer added a pair of Chanel ski wraparound sunglasses from the maison’s fall 2000 collection and toped off the look with Jacob and Co. diamond earrings and a diamond ring from their Infinia pearl collection.

A$AP wore gray cargo shorts, a black leather jacket over a white buttoned-down shirt, and a pair of black sock sneakers with a blue rubber sole. He also completed his look with a pair of ski-inspired sunglasses.

On the singer and beauty mogul’s feet, a pair of sleek snakeskin sandals custom-made by Gianvito Rossi completed the animal-inspired look.

The style featured a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 3 inches in height, thin strap over the toes, and snakeskin print straps lace up to the singer’s knees.

When it comes to footwear, Rihanna’s choices are as big and bold as the rest of her impressive wardrobe.

Besides being a front-row staple at every major brand fashion show and having multiple fashion brands of her own, the singer still loves to wear unique pieces from other brands like Prada, Loewe, Tom Ford, and many more.

When it comes to silhouettes, it’s rare to see her in anything that is not sky-high heels or platforms, but when she goes flat she’d often go for chunky sneakers.

