Pregnant Rihanna Flatters Baby Bump in Edgy Style With Micro Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots While Out With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out after making a very late arrival to the Met Gala on Monday. The power couple was seen in New York on Wednesday enjoying a date night.

For their outing, Rihanna, whos is expecting her second child, went with an all-leather look. She wore a long black leather coat that was buttoned at the top but skipped a shirt. She added a black micro miniskirt and accessorized with drop earrings, layered necklaces and a top handle black leather bag.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out in NYC on May 3. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Rihanna also wore beige sunglasses in a few photos. A$AP wore light-wash jeans, a red flannel over a white t-shirt and a blue jacket for the date. He wore black leather boots and carried a blue Goyard tote bag.

The “Work” singer added a pair of dramatic thigh-high boots to complete the look. She donned brown leather boots that reached over her knee with a slouchy finish. The boots featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 3 inches in height.

Rihanna steps out in NYC on May 3. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The billionaire beauty mogul has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

