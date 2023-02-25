Pregnant Rihanna Flatters Baby Bump in Champagne Slip Dress & Leg-Climbing Heels With ASAP Rocky in Milan

Rihanna was spotted out for a date night with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at the Langosteria Bistrot in Milan, Italy, on Friday.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave Langosteria Bistrot restaurant in Milan on Feb. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Tiziano.Raw / SplashNews.com

The “Umbrella” songstress stylishly stepped out on Rocky’s arm in a satin champagne-colored Galvan London maxi slip dress featuring a high-rise side slit. Overtop, the performer wore a brown suede bomber jacket with an oversized fit, giving her ensemble an effortless relaxed vibe.

On her feet, Rihanna opted for nude strappy sandal heels with thin winding straps. The heels itself were skinny and long while the toes were rounded, making for a dainty construction. Neutral bedazzled straps ran across the top of the hitmaker’s feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Rihanna included.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

A closer look at Rihanna’s shoes. CREDIT: Tiziano.Raw / SplashNews.com

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls, and the main reason is due to her personal style. She mixes edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

Earlier this month she went viral following her Super Bowl halftime show performance after revealing she was pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. Attention was also given to her MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross sneakers she wore during the show, catapulting Google searches for the footwear. She coordinated with a red Alaïa coat with latex bandeau and a Loewe jumpsuit.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave Langosteria Bistrot restaurant in Milan on Feb. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Tiziano.Raw / SplashNews.com

