Renee Zellweger Sings & Plays Guitar in Distressed Jeans & Converse Sneakers at SXSW 2023

Renee Zellweger performed with CM Talkington at SXSW in Austin today. Armed with a guitar and a mic, Zellweger wore a casual ensemble with classic footwear.

For the jam session, the “Me, Myself and Irene” star was dressed in a baggy blue, pink and white flannel worn slightly unbuttoned overtop a plain gray tank top. On bottom, the multi-hyphenated star styled light wash skinny jeans with heavy distressing on the thighs and knees.

Renee Zellweger performs with CM Talkington during SXSW on March 17, 2023 in Austin. CREDIT: Redferns

As for accessories, the “Chicago” actress wore a bright orange baseball cap with a distressed brim and white logo detailing. Zellweger wore the bright headwear overtop her short blond locks which were slightly windswept and straightened.

Related Kristen Bell Suits Up in Pink Blazer & White Pumps at SXSW 2023 With Husband Dax Shepard Billie Eilish Channels Y2K Style With Black Tie & Converse Sneakers at 'Swarm' Premiere Emma Stone Slips Into Lace-Up Boots for 'Problemista' Premiere With Patou Slit Skirt at SXSW 2023

When it came to footwear, Stewart’s outfit was casually complete with a pair of Converse sneakers. Her $60 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style featured rounded low-top black canvas uppers, fastened in place with white laces. Capped white toes and flat white rubber soles finished the pair with a relaxed base, adding an effortlessly walkable and nonchalant finish to Zellweger’s ensemble in the process.

A closer look at Renee Zellweger’s shoes. CREDIT: Redferns

Converse “Chuck Taylor All Star Classic” sneakers in black and white. CREDIT: via Saks Fifth Ave.

For footwear, Zellweger often goes sharp and streamlined. The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress’ aforementioned go-to red carpet shoe is pointed-toe pumps from brands like Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford and Balenciaga. She’s also been spotted in strappy sandals from labels like Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, Zellweger typically wears sneakers by The North Face, Adidas and Converse.

Renee Zellweger performs with CM Talkington during SXSW on March 17, 2023, in Austin. CREDIT: Redferns

Earlier this month, Zellweger shone brightly while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The thespian Oscar-winning actress arrived in dazzling fashion, wearing a sleek minidress by Dolce & Gabbana. The gold number featured sparkly and draped textures. On her feet, Zellweger donned a pair of metallic gold Jimmy Choo pumps.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see what other celebrities wore at SXSW Festival 2022.