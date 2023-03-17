×
Renee Zellweger Sings & Plays Guitar in Distressed Jeans & Converse Sneakers at SXSW 2023

By Amina Ayoud
Renee Zellweger performed with CM Talkington at SXSW in Austin today. Armed with a guitar and a mic, Zellweger wore a casual ensemble with classic footwear.

For the jam session, the “Me, Myself and Irene” star was dressed in a baggy blue, pink and white flannel worn slightly unbuttoned overtop a plain gray tank top. On bottom, the multi-hyphenated star styled light wash skinny jeans with heavy distressing on the thighs and knees.

Renee Zellweger performs with CM Talkington during SXSW on March 17, 2023 in Austin.
Renee Zellweger performs with CM Talkington during SXSW on March 17, 2023 in Austin.
CREDIT: Redferns

As for accessories, the “Chicago” actress wore a bright orange baseball cap with a distressed brim and white logo detailing. Zellweger wore the bright headwear overtop her short blond locks which were slightly windswept and straightened.

When it came to footwear, Stewart’s outfit was casually complete with a pair of Converse sneakers. Her $60 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style featured rounded low-top black canvas uppers, fastened in place with white laces. Capped white toes and flat white rubber soles finished the pair with a relaxed base, adding an effortlessly walkable and nonchalant finish to Zellweger’s ensemble in the process.

Renee Zellweger performs with CM Talkington during SXSW on March 17, 2023 in Austin.
A closer look at Renee Zellweger’s shoes.
CREDIT: Redferns
Converse "Chuck Taylor All Star Classic" sneakers in black and white.
Converse “Chuck Taylor All Star Classic” sneakers in black and white.
CREDIT: via Saks Fifth Ave.

For footwear, Zellweger often goes sharp and streamlined. The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress’ aforementioned go-to red carpet shoe is pointed-toe pumps from brands like Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford and Balenciaga. She’s also been spotted in strappy sandals from labels like Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, Zellweger typically wears sneakers by The North Face, Adidas and Converse.

Renee Zellweger performs with CM Talkington during SXSW on March 17, 2023 in Austin.
Renee Zellweger performs with CM Talkington during SXSW on March 17, 2023, in Austin.
CREDIT: Redferns

Earlier this month, Zellweger shone brightly while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The thespian Oscar-winning actress arrived in dazzling fashion, wearing a sleek minidress by Dolce & Gabbana. The gold number featured sparkly and draped textures. On her feet, Zellweger donned a pair of metallic gold Jimmy Choo pumps.

