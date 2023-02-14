Remi Bader Goes for Logomania in Bodycon Dress & Leather Boots at Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Dinner

Remi Bader attended a celebrity-studded dinner organized by Tommy Hilfiger last night, during New York Fashion Week. The event took place at The Nines restaurant alongside other A-listers and influencers like Madelyn Cline, Tessa Brooks, Ava Max and many more.

The TikTok star, who graces the cover of Style Caster’s latest Manifest issue, opted for a full Tommy Hilfiger ensemble for the occasion. Her outfit featured a turtleneck bodycon dress and a matching long coat. Both pieces had a pattern of the brand’s logo all over and were from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Remi Bader attends the Tommy Hilfiger dinner during New York Fashion Week In New York City on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bader accessorized the look with a Hilfiger quilted bag with the signature TH monogram that is made with recycled polyester.

When it came to footwear, the TikTok star went for a pair of black leather slouchy boots with a pointed toe. The style featured a block heel elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.