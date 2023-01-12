Regina Hall Puts Trendy Twist on Sharp Suiting With Paper Bag Trousers & Crystal-Embellished Sandals on ‘James Corden’

Regina Hall put a trendy twist on sharp suiting while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 10. The award-winning actress was joined on the late-night talk show by “Game of Thrones” star Bella Ramsey.

During her appearance, Hall got candid about her new limited series, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which is currently available to stream on Peacock. Hall stars in the show alongside Nia Long, Terrence Howard, Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan and Melissa DeSousa.

Regina Hall appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: CBS via Getty Images

Hall donned a coordinating cream outfit and a simple black top for the occasion. Her outfit consisted of a cropped blazer and matching paper bag trousers. The overcoat had 3/4 scrunched sleeves with wide lapels and a sharp hemline. While the bottoms featured pleats near the waist and a billowy pants leg.

Related Kristin Cavallari Blooms in Floral Corset & Ripped Jeans With Barely-There Sandals for 'Back To The Beach' Podcast Regina Hall Gets Slick in Leather Dress & Stilettos at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Jordyn Woods Shines in Fuzzy Slit Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Sister Jodie Woods' Birthday Party

Sticking to a minimalist moment, the “Girls Trip” star accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a few midi rings. Hall parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose waves. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy pout.

Regina Hall appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: CBS via Getty Images

Completing the entertainer’s look was a pair of heeled sandals. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

When it comes to footwear, Hall favors elegant and sharp styles. The NAACP Image Award winner typically dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes sharp white sneakers and sleek printed boots.

PHOTOS: Click here to see how high heels have evolved over the decades.