Reese Witherspoon Makes a Splash in Aqua Blue Valentino Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon brought bold style to the premiere of her new movie, “Your Place or Mine” in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the rom-com film alongside Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams.

Witherspoon made a vibrant appearance while arriving at the Regency Village Theatre. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a strapless aqua blue dress by Valentino. The piece featured a plunging corset top, V-neckline and wide pleated hem. The garment also included a midi skirt that had a side slit.

Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: David Acosta/Image Press Agency

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the Globe Globe winner kept her accessories minimal and only added diamond stud earrings and a beaded cuff bracelet.

Witherspoon parted her blond tresses on the side and rounded out the look with a soft smokey eye and a pink pout.

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s Aquazzura sandals at the “Your Place or Mine’ premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2023. CREDIT: David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of black strappy sandals from Aquazzura. The silhouette wrapped tightly around the ankle and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: David Acosta/Image Press Agency

When it comes to her personal fashion statements, Witherspoon tends to incorporate styles from her own line, Draper James. Her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani and Jimmy Choo. Her go-to workout shoes are sneakers from Hoka One One. She often steps out for walks and runs in chunky running shoes in all different hues.

