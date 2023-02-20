Reese Witherspoon Blooms in Corduroy Midi Skirt & Strappy Sandals for ‘Your Place Or Mine’ Promo

Reese Witherspoon poses outside "The Drew Barrymore Show" studio in New York City. Pictured: Reese Witherspoon Ref: SPL5520408 070223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Reese Witherspoon showed love for New York City on Instagram with a promo of her new movie, “Your Place Or Mine.” The producer is also the lead in the new romantic comedy alongside Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams. The film has been out for less than two weeks and is already on Netflix’s list for top 10 movies in the U.S today.

The “Sweet Home Alabama” actress wore one of her ensembles from the set for her Instagram video. She was seen wearing a black floral button down top which she paired with a dusty rose corduroy midi skirt. She added to the look with a black textured leather belt that featured a silver buckle.

Witherspoon accessorized with a thin silver toned necklace, a brown watch, a beaded bracelet and a statement ring. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a soft pink lip.

The “Legally Blonde” actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of brown sandals. The leather heels featured a strappy design around the rounded toe. The ankle strap supported the heel coming from the block heel that was about 2 inches tall.

The last time we saw the actress was on “The Drew Barrymore Show” this month wearing a plaid dress with pointy heels.

When she’s not promoting a new movie, Witherspoon focuses her efforts on her clothing brand Draper James. The company’s collections are based on the actress’ own southern style. The clothing line was founded in 2013 and named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon. The brand has three locations across the country located in Nashville, Tenn., Lexington, Ky., and Houston, Texas. Witherspoon also works with Kohl’s to allow her customers to shop in stores.