Reese Witherspoon Sharpens Belted Trench Coat With Sheer Tights & Slingback Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

Reese Witherspoon looked chic while arriving at “Good Morning America” in New York City on Feb. 5. The Academy Award-winning actress appeared on the morning talk show to chat about her new Netflix movie, “Your Place Or Mine.” Witherspoon stars in the rom-com film alongside Ashton Kutcher and Jessie Williams.

The “Legally Blonde” star was dressed in classic all-black attire for the interview. Witherspoon wore a trench coat with sheer tights. The outerwear had wide lapels, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist.

Reese Witherspoon arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Reese Witherspoon arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The Golden Globe winner’s hair was parted in the middle and styled in soft waves. To further elevate the moment, Witherspoon accessorized with thin hoop earrings, dark sunglasses and a few midi rings. For glam, she went with soft eyeshadow, a dust of blush and a pink pout.

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Patent Slingback Pumps at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Completing the entertainer’s look was the Christian Louboutin Hot Chick patent slingback pumps. The shoe style featured a sharp pointed-toe, curved topline and 4-inch stiletto heel.

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Reese Witherspoon arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her personal fashion statements, Witherspoon tends to incorporate styles from her own line, Draper James. Her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani and Jimmy Choo. Her go-to workout shoes are sneakers from Hoka One One. She often steps out for walks and runs in chunky running shoes in all different hues.

