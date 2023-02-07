Reese Witherspoon Goes Preppy in Plaid Dress & Pointy Heels for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Reese Witherspoon chose a preppy outfit for her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” The actress filmed her interview today in New York City.

For her talk show appearance, the “Legally Blonde” star wore a belted plaid minidress. The white and black ensemble featured colorful floral appliques.

The posh style of the dress was enhanced by a sleek black trenchcoat that Witherspoon layered on top and left unbelted.

Reese Witherspoon poses outside “The Drew Barrymore Show” studio in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Witherspoon accessorized the look with several dainty silver rings and a small pair of silver hoop earrings. Her iconic blond locks were parted down the middle and curled into loose waves.

The stylish ensemble was pulled together with a pair of chic black tights and a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The sleek heels paired well with the overall color palette of Witherspoon’s outfit.

The “Your Place or Mine” actress has been circulating the red carpet and various televised media outlets to promote her latest romantic comedy, filmed with fellow leading star and shoe-lover Ashton Kutcher. “Your Place or Mine” premieres on Netflix on Feb. 10.

For press appearances, Witherspoon tends to favor point-toe pumps and strappy sandals from a variety of high-end designers including Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and many more.

PHOTOS: A Look at Reese Witherspoon’s Relatable Street Style