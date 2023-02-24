Reese Witherspoon Gives Little Black Dress a Surrealist Touch in Louboutins at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon gave a classic LBD a surrealist finish while attending the “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere in Los Angeles last night. The musical-drama series will officially debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.

Witherspoon served monochromatic style while arriving at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For the occasion, the Academy Award-winning actress donned a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli. The garment featured a subtle, sweetheart neckline and the brand’s signature gold nipple buttons streamlined at the center.

Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Image Press Agency/MEGA

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the “Legally Blonde” star simply accessorized with small dangling earrings and a few midi rings. Witherspoon styled her hair in a low ponytail and rounded out the look with soft, neutral glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Big Little Lies” alum completed her look with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. The slip-on style had a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s Christian Louboutin pumps at the ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ premiere on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it comes to her personal fashion statements, Witherspoon tends to incorporate styles from her own line, Draper James. Her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani and Jimmy Choo. Her go-to workout shoes are sneakers from Hoka One One. She often steps out for walks and runs in chunky running shoes in all different hues.

