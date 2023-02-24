Reese Witherspoon Gives Little Black Dress a Surrealist Touch in Louboutins at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon gave a classic LBD a surrealist finish while attending the “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere in Los Angeles last night. The musical-drama series will officially debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.
Witherspoon served monochromatic style while arriving at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For the occasion, the Academy Award-winning actress donned a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli. The garment featured a subtle, sweetheart neckline and the brand’s signature gold nipple buttons streamlined at the center.
Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the “Legally Blonde” star simply accessorized with small dangling earrings and a few midi rings. Witherspoon styled her hair in a low ponytail and rounded out the look with soft, neutral glam.
When it came down to the shoes, the “Big Little Lies” alum completed her look with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. The slip-on style had a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.
Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.
When it comes to her personal fashion statements, Witherspoon tends to incorporate styles from her own line, Draper James. Her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani and Jimmy Choo. Her go-to workout shoes are sneakers from Hoka One One. She often steps out for walks and runs in chunky running shoes in all different hues.
