Reese Witherspoon Goes Navy in Utility Minidress & Matching Pumps for Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ Promo Shoot With Ashton Kutcher

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher had fun snapping some photos at the Photocall for their latest Netflix film, “Your Place Or Mine,” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Witherspoon opted for an edgy utility minidress in navy blue for the occasion. The number featured a bold collared neckline, long sleeves and a tie waist.

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon attend the Photocall for Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 30, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Clearly, the cargo style is having a moment in 2023, so this was a great choice for the “Little Fires Everywhere” actress. She brought some shimmer to her look with layering gold necklaces. Her blonde tresses were styled in their signature loose style.

The “Legally Blonde” star brought the monochromatic vibe down to her feet with pointy suede pumps. The style brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 3 inches tall. Witherspoon’s footwear leans more towards the classic side with styles from Armani and Jimmy Choo.

Reese Witherspoon attends the Photocall for Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 30, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kutcher kept it casual in a denim jacket reminiscent of a chore coat and a field jacket. The design features multiple functional pockets and striking horn buttons. He layered this over a collarless white tee that he coupled with khaki trousers.

For footwear, he kicked back in brown oxfords created with brown leather and a lace-up structure. They are designed to be as comfortable as sneakers while also offering the silhouette of a traditional low-cut dress shoe mixed with a full-blown high-top boot. The “That 70’s Show” alum has an affinity for comfier styles, so he gravitates towards brands like Adidas and Nike.

Ashton Kutcher attends the Photocall for Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 30, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Your Place or Mine” centers on two best friends, Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who are total opposites and inevitably change each other’s lives when Debbie decides to pursue a lifelong dream and Peter volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son. The Netflix film premieres on Feb. 10 and it was produced by Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine company, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films.

