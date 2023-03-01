Rebel Wilson Goes Red-Hot in Jumpsuit & Crystal-Embellished Pumps on ‘The Daily Show’

Rebel Wilson was photographed arriving at “The Daily Show” studio in New York on Feb. 27. During the shoe, Wilson shared her experiences with dating apps while talking to guest host Hasan Minhaj.

The “Senior Year” star wore a bright red jumpsuit with lengthy billowing sleeves and equally breezy trousers. The loose-fitting jumpsuit also featured pleats that gave the garment structure and a tailored appearance. In addition, Wilson toted a black leather bag from YSL with gold hardware.

Rebel Wilson arriving at “The Daily Show” in New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

On her feet, Wilson opted for a quirky addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of satin black square-toe pumps that juxtaposed the bright red of her ensemble. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. Atop each toe sat crystalized embellishments that gave the pair an elegant twist. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Wilson included.

A closer look at Rebel Wilson’s shoes. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo. Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty.

Rebel Wilson arriving at “The Daily Show” in New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For workouts, she often wears colorful or neutral sneakers by Nike and Adidas. Aside from wearing sharp shoes, Wilson launched a collaboration with plus-size brand Angels in 2017 and previously released her own budget-friendly shoe line.

