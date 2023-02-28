Rebel Wilson Pops in Lime Green Dress & Glossy Pumps on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Rebel Wilson was photographed leaving “The Drew Barrymore Show” studios after filming in New York yesterday.

Bright and colorful, Wilson wore a lime green maxi dress made of shiny satin fabric with long sleeves, a collared neckline and belted waist. The flouncy dress made for a memorable appearance.

Rebel Wilson wears a green shirt dress outside “The Drew Barrymore Show” in New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Rebel Wilson wears a green shirt dress outside “The Drew Barrymore Show” in New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

On her feet, Wilson opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that juxtaposed the stark green of her dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Wilson included.

A closer look at Rebel Wilson’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

In a more casual style, Wilson was photographed outside of CBS Studios yesterday in New York, hidden under a large umbrella, shielding herself from the heavy rain. The “Pitch Perfect” star was effortless and comfortable for her day out in the city, bundled up in a puffer jacket and neutral sneakers.

Related Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Are Engaged in White Sneakers at Disneyland Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in White Bodysuit & Chunky Gray Sneakers Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Casual-Chef Style While Cooking in Crop Top & Sweatpants

Rebel Wilson suffers an umbrella malfunction outside CBS Studios in New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Wilson’s outerwear was gray and breezy, worn overtop a black and white fleece and an off-white tee. The comedian’s casual wear was punctuated by cream-colored sweats in a ribbed style with flecks of silver glitter throughout the fabric.

Wilson kept things casual and laced up off-white and tan sneakers with elevated brown soles and a chunky silhouette. The sneaker is a popular pick for the Australian thespian and a consistent go-to in her shoe lineup. The style definitely looks cushy and easy to walk in, making for the ultimate errand running shoe.

A closer look at Rebel Wilson’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Rebel Wilson suffers an umbrella malfunction outside CBS Studios in New York on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo. Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty. For workouts, she often wears colorful or neutral sneakers by Nike and Adidas. Aside from wearing sharp shoes, Wilson launched a collaboration with plus-size brand Angels in 2017 and previously released her own budget-friendly shoe line.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Wilson’s street style evolution.