Rebel Wilson Pops in Lime Green Dress & Glossy Pumps on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Rebel Wilson was photographed leaving “The Drew Barrymore Show” studios after filming in New York yesterday.
Bright and colorful, Wilson wore a lime green maxi dress made of shiny satin fabric with long sleeves, a collared neckline and belted waist. The flouncy dress made for a memorable appearance.
On her feet, Wilson opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that juxtaposed the stark green of her dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Wilson included.
In a more casual style, Wilson was photographed outside of CBS Studios yesterday in New York, hidden under a large umbrella, shielding herself from the heavy rain. The “Pitch Perfect” star was effortless and comfortable for her day out in the city, bundled up in a puffer jacket and neutral sneakers.
Wilson’s outerwear was gray and breezy, worn overtop a black and white fleece and an off-white tee. The comedian’s casual wear was punctuated by cream-colored sweats in a ribbed style with flecks of silver glitter throughout the fabric.
Wilson kept things casual and laced up off-white and tan sneakers with elevated brown soles and a chunky silhouette. The sneaker is a popular pick for the Australian thespian and a consistent go-to in her shoe lineup. The style definitely looks cushy and easy to walk in, making for the ultimate errand running shoe.
When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo. Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty. For workouts, she often wears colorful or neutral sneakers by Nike and Adidas. Aside from wearing sharp shoes, Wilson launched a collaboration with plus-size brand Angels in 2017 and previously released her own budget-friendly shoe line.
