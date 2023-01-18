Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel Pops in Green Furry Jacket & Cutout Ankle Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Miss Universe 2023 R’Bonney Gabriel was photographed out in New York today, serving a dramatic girl-on-the-go look comprised of vibrant outerwear and Steve Madden cutout boots.

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel is seen on Jan. 18, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Bundling up, Gabriel was wrapped up in a bright green cropped jacket made of a faux-fur. Underneath the outerwear, the model sported a collared button-down top with front-facing strips of fabric that were longer than the length of her top, allowing the billowing fabric to cascade down to her ankles. On bottom, the Miss Universe winner wore black leather trousers with a shiny finish and a tailored fit.

Gabriel stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels, peep-toe detailing and a sleek silhouette. The style also featured a cutout detailing with clear vinyl panels down the front and a satin finish that streamlined the look.

In one of her post-win interviews, Gabriel enthusiastically claimed her pride for her multicultural background, stating, “The support is everything. I feel it in my heart. I heard it in the room. It was an amazing energy.

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant celebrated international beauty, as well as a range of humanitarian causes from its contestants. Held on Jan. 14 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event called upon contestants from at least 80 countries to compete for this year’s crown: a diamond and blue sapphire creation by Mouawad Jewelry, titled “Force for Good.” The crown was bestowed upon the 2023 winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, by the 2022 Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

PHOTOS: See all of the 2023 Miss Universe National costumes.