Raven-Symoné Slips on Purple Chanel Loafers at ‘You People’ Premiere With Wife Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday had a colorful fashion moment as they attended the world premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The romantic comedy will be released in theaters on Jan. 27.

Symoné wore a white button-down top and layered it with a light pink jean jacket with unbuttoned cuffs and a front pocket. She paired the top with baggy khakis.

Raven-Symoné attends the Netflix World Premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize, the actress opted for sheer beige sunglasses that featured gold accents and pink lenses. Her blond buzz cut brought together the colors of her ensemble with pink and purple patches.

A closer look at Raven-Symoné’s Chanel loafers. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

To complete the look, Symoné slipped into a pair of purple Chanel loafers. The leather shoes featured a rouded toe and a Quilted overlapping with a gold CC Turnlock. The chunky silhouette naturally brings slight height to the look.

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday attend the Netflix World Premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for the actress’ wife, Maday opted for a more neutral look with a denim long-sleeve top with two front pockets and an overlapping lining along the middle closure which hid the buttons from view. She paired the top with black leather pants.

The social media manager accessorized with the infamous black Prada nylon shoulder bag. She completed the look with black leather boots. The shoes had a sleek silhouette that featured an embossed look. The boots added towering height to the look with a platform sole that was at least 2 inches tall.

PHOTOS: Chanel Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week