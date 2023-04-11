Rachel Weisz Channels the 70s in Purple Velvet Suit & Platforms at ‘Dead Ringers’ London Screening

Rachel Weisz gave another lesson in style as she stepped on the red carpet for a special screening of her upcoming mini-series “Dead Ringers” in London, today. The star was joined on the red carpet by playwright Alice Birch and Britne Oldford who also stars in this drama.

For the event held at BFI Southbank, Weisz wore a ’70s-inspired two-piece suit in purple velvet. The style featured padded shoulders, a peaked lapel, a buttoned-down front, large pockets and flared pants.

Rachel Weisz attends a special screening for the new Amazon Original series “Dead Ringers” at BFI Southbank in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to accessorizing, “The Mummy Returns” actress stayed true to her usual minimalistic approach wearing no visible jewelry or accessories. As for beauty, Weisz went with barely-there makeup and styled her hair in soft waves parted in the middle.

Weisz elevated the look with a pair of black platform sandals. Although the length of her trousers didn’t allow for a full view of her footwear, it seems like the style featured a slip-on silhouette with a thick strap across the toe and a chunky outsole.

Edith Bowman, Alice Birch, Rachel Weisz, and Britne Oldford, arriving for a special screening for the new Amazon Original series “Dead Ringers” at BFI Southbank in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller, “Dead Ringers” follows twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who perform ethically questionable procedures on infertile women. The drama series will debut on Prime Video on April 21. Rachel Weisz stars in the show alongside Britne Oldford, Emily Meade, Jennifer Ehle, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus and Jeremy Shamos.

