Rachel Brosnahan Masters Y2K Denim Style in Bustier With Miniskirt & Pumps for Clarins Precious Dinner

Rachel Brosnahan gave the denim-on-denim trend a sharp finish while attending the Clarins Precious dinner on Thursday. Luxury skincare brand Clarins, hosted an exclusive event to celebrate the launch of its new skincare line Clarins Precious.

Brosnahan took inspiration from the early aughts of Y2k for the occasion. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress donned a cropped denim bustier with a miniskirt that featured a floor-length sash that had a large flower on the side. The top featured thin spaghetti straps and a plunging square neckline.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the Clarins Precious intimate dinner event on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Clarins USA

To further elevate the moment, the Emmy Award-winning star added statement earrings and a few midi rings. Brosnahan styled her hair in a chic updo and let two strands frame her face. For makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and nude matte lip.

Giving the look a luxe touch, Brosnahan slipped into a pair of brown satin pumps. The shiny style had a triangular pointed-toe, high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thick heel.

A closer look at Rachel Brosnahan’s pumps at the Clarins Precious dinner on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Clarins USA

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the Clarins Precious intimate dinner event on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Clarins USA

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps or platform heels from brands like Christian Loboutin, Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Ankle boots by Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also one of her go-to styles for off-duty looks.

