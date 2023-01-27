Rachel Bilson Talks ‘Accused’ in Paco Rabanne Minidress & Pointy Pumps on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Rachel Bilson made a press appearance in a timeless outfit.

The “OC” alum appeared as a guest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” today. She hit the morning talk show and discussed her audition for “Tangled” as well as the new Fox show that she is in called “Accused.” The crime drama series premiered on Jan. 22.

For the show, Bilson donned a minidress from Paco Rabanne, styled by Nicole Chavez. Her dress featured long sleeves and was made up of a tweed material. The top portion of the dress seemed to have more of a striped pattern and featured a collar and buttons down the center, while the bottom half had more of a speckled pattern and an exposed zipper running down the middle. Bilson added dark black tights to the outfit for extra warmth.

Completing Bilson’s classic look was a sharp set of pumps by Christian Louboutin. The smooth silhouette was covered in a shiny patent leather material and featured a triangular pointed-toe as well as a high counter for extra support. The black pumps sat atop a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches in height.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable. Many other celebrities are fans of the style, like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Chastain and Saweetie.

