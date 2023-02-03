Rachel Bilson Gracefully Dresses Up in Black Bodysuit, Leggings & 6-Inch Heels

Rachel Bilson showed us the beauty and brawn of wearing leggings and a bodysuit while strapping into a towering pair of platforms, captioning the photo, “It’s called grace.”

“The O.C.” alum donned black from head to toe for her New York City promo tour spotlighting her latest project on Fox’s new murder show, “Accused.” For this look, she partnered a black turtleneck long-sleeved bodysuit with leggings from Commando, a brand that creates everything from cutting-edge intimates to luxury-technical ready-to-wear. This pair featured thoughtfully sourced fabric resulting in a luxurious long-lasting garment.

On her feet, the actress selected satin platform pumps by Valentino, elevating her look by at least 6 inches. The heaven-grazing pair were set atop a 2.6-inch platform, instantly hoisting the actress’s 5’2 height. The satin finish only brought more opulence to the stylish set.

Since the mid and late 2000s, Bilson has been a longtime favorite of the fashion industry, emerging as an undeniable it-girl. Chanel and Roberto Cavalli tapped into her star quality by making her their muse. Bilson’s fashionable and wide-ranging shoe wardrobe features an array of pumps, platforms and sandals from top brands, including sneakers by Adidas and Converse, Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo and Chloé wedges.

Bilson’s always had a passion for fashion, as she told FN, recalling her time on the hit show “The O.C.,” “I wore this vintage Givenchy dress to one of the proms in the show, and I remember loving it. I still love it to this day. It’s magenta and white patterned. It’s so cool. I remember loving that.”

