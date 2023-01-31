Rachel Bilson Revamps Knitwear With 3D Florals & Saint Laurent Boots in New York City

Rachel Bilson’s chic streak continued this morning in New York City — with sleek boots to match.

While promoting her latest project, a role in an episode of Fox’s new murder anthology series “Accused,” Bilson posed on the streets of Manhattan in a cozy knit outfit. Styled by Nicole Chavez, her ensemble — as seen on Instagram — featuring a light beige knit roll-necked sweater and matching miniskirt by Magda Butrym. Giving her Butrym skirt added flair were 3D knit flowers along its side.

Bilson’s attire was complete with orange-tinted Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a rounded black leather Anine Bing handbag and thin gold Jennifer Fisher huggie earrings. When it came to footwear, Chavez outfitted the “O.C.” star in a slick set of black leather Saint Laurent boots. Her slouchy style featured a faintly glossy texture, accentuated with thigh-high uppers and sharp pointed toes. Thick-angled pyramid heels totaling 3-4 inches in height completed the set with a sharp, walkable elevation while further streamlining the silhouette of Bilson’s outfit.

Indeed, Bilson’s latest fashionable streak is closing January with a bang. Since she arrived in New York to promote “Accused,” Bilson has worn a wide array of sharp ensembles with equally dynamic heels, all styled by Chavez — including Charles & Keith platform pumps, metallic gold By Far boots and glossy black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Related Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Hart Flies on Private Jet in Suede Heels With Saint Laurent Tote After Eagles Football Game Gabrielle Union Elevates 'Mom Jeans' With Oversized Blazer & Wedge Pumps for Night Out With Friends Blackpink's Rosé Lounges in Saint Laurent Tuxedo & Hidden Tribute Platforms in Paris

Bilson is a longtime favorite of the fashion industry, emerging as an it-girl in the mid and late 2000s after her leading role in CW’s “The O.C.” Having been a muse for brands including Chanel and Roberto Cavalli, Bilson’s shoe wardrobe is fashionable and wide-ranging, featuring an array of pumps, platforms and sandals from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Tom Ford and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chloé wedges and sneakers by Adidas and Converse.

PHOTOS: Discover our five questions for Rachel Bilson in the gallery.