Rachel Bilson Revamps Knitwear With 3D Florals & Saint Laurent Boots in New York City

Rachel Bilson’s chic streak continued this morning in New York City — with sleek boots to match.
While promoting her latest project, a role in an episode of Fox’s new murder anthology series “Accused,” Bilson posed on the streets of Manhattan in a cozy knit outfit. Styled by Nicole Chavez, her ensemble — as seen on Instagram — featuring a light beige knit roll-necked sweater and matching miniskirt by Magda Butrym. Giving her Butrym skirt added flair were 3D knit flowers along its side.
Bilson’s attire was complete with orange-tinted Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a rounded black leather Anine Bing handbag and thin gold Jennifer Fisher huggie earrings. When it came to footwear, Chavez outfitted the “O.C.” star in a slick set of black leather Saint Laurent boots. Her slouchy style featured a faintly glossy texture, accentuated with thigh-high uppers and sharp pointed toes. Thick-angled pyramid heels totaling 3-4 inches in height completed the set with a sharp, walkable elevation while further streamlining the silhouette of Bilson’s outfit.
Indeed, Bilson’s latest fashionable streak is closing January with a bang. Since she arrived in New York to promote “Accused,” Bilson has worn a wide array of sharp ensembles with equally dynamic heels, all styled by Chavez — including Charles & Keith platform pumps, metallic gold By Far boots and glossy black Christian Louboutin pumps.
Bilson is a longtime favorite of the fashion industry, emerging as an it-girl in the mid and late 2000s after her leading role in CW’s “The O.C.” Having been a muse for brands including Chanel and Roberto Cavalli, Bilson’s shoe wardrobe is fashionable and wide-ranging, featuring an array of pumps, platforms and sandals from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Tom Ford and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Chloé wedges and sneakers by Adidas and Converse.
