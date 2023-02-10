Quinta Brunson Masterfully Coordinates Zebra Print Skirt With Fuzzy Duster Coat & Pointy Pumps at Kate Spade’s NYFW Presentation

Kate Spade New York kicked off New York Fashion Week with an immersive fall 2023 presentation and a celebration of its new Pantone collaboration today. Held at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, the event turned into a star-studded as several A-list stars made an appearance.

Quinta Brunson was one of the many famous faces to attend the high-fashion affair. The “Abbott Elementary” star arrived wearing a black coat. The piece featured a fuzzy white collar and matching cuffs. She teamed the outerwear with a button-down shirt and a high-waist zebra print skirt that had a feathery hem.

Quinta Brunson attends Kate Spade New York Fall 2023 presentation at Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

(L-R) Emma Roberts and Quinta Brunson attend Kate Spade New York Fall 2023 presentation at Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Further elevating the moment, the “Cars on the Road” actress accessorized with oversized pearl earrings and carried her essentials in a black square handbag. Brunson slicked her hair back into a bun and added a pop of color with a bold red lip.

Completing the executive producer’s look was a set of white pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on style had a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Quinta Brunson’s white pointed pumps at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2023 Presentation on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Quinta Brunson attends Kate Spade New York Fall 2023 presentation at Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Steve Eichner for WWD

Brunson’s fashion aesthetic consists of easy styles that place a focus on comfort and fit while also displaying her specific flair. Her shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Loriblu, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.

