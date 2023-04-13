Quinta Brunson Gives Ruffled Little Black Dress a Sparkling Upgrade With Crystal-Embellished Sandals on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Quinta Brunson made a glamorous appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night.

The Emmy Award-winning actress and producer sat down with Kimmel to chat about meeting with Barack Obama and recording a video with him for her mom, being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey and shooting the second season finale of “Abbott Elementary” in Philadelphia. Brunson also spoke about having her family on the set of “Abbott Elementary” and even enjoyed some of her favorite Wawa sandwiches with Kimmel.

Brunson brought chic style to the late-night talk show. The Golden Globe Award winner wore a little black minidress from Herve Leger’s fall 2023 collection. The garment featured a plunging, deep V-neckline, dramatic ruched accents on her balloon-like sleeves and a cinched bodycon skirt.

Further elevating the moment, the comedian accessorized with glittery dangling circle earrings. As for glam, Brunson styled her hair in bantu knots and rounded out her look with soft makeup.

Quinta Brunson appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 12, 2023. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, Brunson slipped into a pair of sparkling strappy sandals. The slip-on style featured crystal-embellished straps across the toe, along the instep and around the ankle and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Quinta Brunson appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 12, 2023. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

Brunson’s shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.

