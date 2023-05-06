Queen Letizia Pops in Green Victoria Beckham Dress & Magrit Pumps For King Charles’ Coronation Reception

Queen Letizia of Spain made her arrival in London today ahead of the highly-anticipated coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. Joining members of the royal family and others at Buckingham Palace on Friday, she stood out in a pistachio-green dress at a reception held for distinguished guests from overseas.

Accompanied by her husband, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia popped in a vibrant chartreuse dress that debuted on the runway at Victoria Beckham’s first-ever Paris show last fall. The A-line midi dress, featuring a gathered waist in front and flouncy short sleeves, is a part of the former Spice Girls’ spring 2023 collection.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The queen accessorized with a smattering of flashy jewelry, including dangly diamond and sapphire earrings, and added a sparkling bow broach to the chest of her dress.

Queen Letizia wears a green Victoria Beckham spring 2023 midi dress with pointy navy blue suede pumps. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The stylish royal, 50, tied her striking look together with a navy blue suede clutch and matching shoes for the occasion.

She coordinated with Magrit pumps that featured a classic pointed toe and stiletto heel measuring around 4 inches. Magrit, a longstanding Spanish brand founded in 1929, is one of her go-to favorite shoe brands.

A closer look at Queen Letizia wearing navy blue Magrit suede stiletto heels. CREDIT: Getty Images

Other notable reception attendees included U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to see what others, like Jill Biden and Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore to the coronation reception.