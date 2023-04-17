Queen Latifah Goes Edgy in Leather Jacket, Cargo Pants & Matching Sneakers on ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah heads to the set of "The Equalizer" in SoHo, NYC on March 14, 2022.

Queen Latifah shared a sneak peek of the new episode of CBS’s “The Equalizer” on Sunday night.

The actress took to Instagram yesterday to share a few promotional shots that see her dressed in character as Robyn McCall. In the photos, she is pictured sporting an edgy look comprised of a timeless black leather jacket worn on over a blue and green plaid shirt, skinny black cargo pants and black sneakers.

Latifah, who has starred in “The Equalizer” since 2021, appeared to be wearing a pair of black leather sneakers featuring a classic lace-up fastening.

On the show, an action-packed crime drama, her character often dons stylish jackets and sweaters, cargo pants and cool combat boots. When it comes to her personal style, the award-winning artist dresses similarly in her day-to-day life. She wears a lot of sneakers, from the likes of Nike, Prada and Lanvin when off-duty.

When hitting the red carpet or attending a fashion show, the “Girls Trip” star has been known to show off flamboyant looks with strappy high heels. She is a fan of strappy sandals, platforms and pointed pumps from top brands like Gucci and Jimmy Choo.

When she hosted the 2023 NAACP Image Awards earlier this year, for instance, Latifah had a number of outfit changes that included several glamorous gowns. And at Thom Browne’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, she stepped out in a quirky, head-turning outfit complete with sleek, two-toned dress shoes.