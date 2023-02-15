Queen Latifah Pulls Menswear-Inspired Look With ‘Moby Dick’ Puffer & Dress Shoes at Thom Browne’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Queen Latifah attended Thom Browne’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week yesterday, battling the cold in whimsical outerwear and square-toed dress shoes.

The rapper wore a lengthy puffer jacket in white with a graphic print featuring motifs channeling Herman Melville’s novel “Moby Dick.” The coat was belted, defining Latifah’s silhouette, and featured a puffy quilted quality.

Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The hitmaker accessorized with a gray shearling hat and toted a novelty gray striped bowling bag with gold hardware.

Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to the classics, Latifah stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of dress shoes in gray and white with thin white laces, the footwear offering the “The Equalizer” star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras. The formal footwear included short 2 to 3-inch squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a satin finish.

Related Teyana Taylor Clashes Patterns With Oversized Plaid Scarf, Paisley Dog Handbag & Leather Oxfords at Thom Browne's Fall 2023 NYFW Show Marketing Plays: Zappos Named Official Title & Footwear Partner for Savannah Bananas Baseball Team + More News JuJu Smith-Schuster Boldly Arrives in Thom Browne Skirt and Fendi Combat Boots for Super Bowl 2023

Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Queen Latifah’s a natural when it comes to heels. Over the years, the “Beauty Shop” star has become known for wearing sleek shoes on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from top brands like Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo and Pucci. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Queen Latifah’s sleek style evolution.