Queen Latifah Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer With Sleek Leggings & Chunky Ankle Boots at Mary J. Blige’s 52nd Birthday Party

Queen Latifah mastered monochromatic styling while attending Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday party. The star-studded event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment including, Usher, Remy Ma, Papoose and Fat Joe.

Latifah appeared in all-black attire for the celebration. The world-renowned rapper and actress donned a black leather blazer that included sleek lapels and side slant pockets. She teamed both pieces with a button-down shirt and sleek leggings.

Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Remy Ma attend Mary J. Blige’s birthday party at Cipriani Wall Street on Jan. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

To amp up her look, Latifah accessorized with diamond stud earrings and covered her straight tresses with a black cap that featured a sparkling silver headband and a long brim. When it came down to the shoes, the “Girls Trip” star completed her look with a pair of ankle boots. The leather silhouette featured a chunky round toe and sat on a thick square heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Queen Latifah attends Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday party at Cipriani Wall Street on Jan. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes to fashion, Latifah has a personal aesthetic unlike no other. Over the years, Latifah’s wardrobe has changed just as much as her career, transitioning from Adidas tracksuits to chic evening gowns and tailored separates. The multi-hyphenate favors various footwear styles like pointed-toe pumps, metallic sandals and trendy sneakers.

PHOTOS: Queen Latifah’s Sleek Style Evolution Through the Years