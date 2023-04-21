Queen Latifah Cheers on the Sidelines in Fear of God Sweatsuit & Dior Sneakers at Clippers Game With Partner Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah gave her sporty street style a comfy upgrade for the Los Angeles Clippers game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. The Phoenix Suns beat the Clippers 129-124 in the first round of the NBA playoff series at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Latifah sat courtside at the big match with her partner Eboni Nichols. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress donned a tan Fear of God sweatsuit. The outfit included the luxury label’s Raglan Hoodie and coordinating sweatpants.

(L-R) Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Sticking to a casual style moment, “The Equalizer” star accessorized with tinted shades, oversized triangle bamboo earrings and a long gold chain. Her hair was slicked back into a bun and she opted for a fresh face no makeup look.

Related Michelle Yeoh Keeps it Casual in Slouchy 'Mom' Jeans & Pumps for 'Homecoming' Press Conference in Malaysia Lori Harvey Gives Business-Chic Style a Sporty Upgrade With Blazer, Split-Hem Jeans & Silver Metallic Chanel Sneakers Melody Ehsani Steps Down as Creative Director at Foot Locker Women

Latifah’s partner Eboni Nichols looked chic for the outing, wearing a white tank top and dark-wash jeans. To amp up her look, she added layered necklaces, diamond stud earrings and a collection of bracelets. On her feet was a pair of brown pointy boots.

(L-R) Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Rounding out Latifah’s look was Dior’s Walk’N’Dior Platform Sneaker. Made in Italy, the sneakers’ Dior oblique embroidered cotton upper is enhanced with gold-tone metallic thread and reveals a comfortable thick sole, tongue and Christian Dior Paris laces.

(L-R) Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

When it comes to fashion, Latifah has a personal aesthetic unlike no other. Over the years, Latifah’s wardrobe has changed just as much as her career, transitioning from Adidas tracksuits to chic evening gowns and tailored separates. The world-renowned rapper also favors various footwear styles like pointed-toe pumps, metallic sandals and trendy sneakers. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

PHOTOS: Queen Latifah’s Sleek Style Evolution Through the Years

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.