×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Queen Latifah Cozies Up in Plaid Coat for ‘Topdog/Underdog’ on Broadway

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Nicole Kirichanskaya

Nicole Kirichanskaya

More Stories By Nicole

View All
Celebrities Visit Broadway – January 2023
2021
2020
2019
2019
View Gallery 11 Images

Queen Latifah pulled up in a casual-chic ensemble for a viewing of the hit broadway play “Topdog/Underdog,” which will be playing at The Golden Theater in New York City until Jan. 15.

Latifah wore a sporty black, yellow, red and white overcoat, paired with a light-gray knit, button-down cardigan layered over a white crewneck t-shirt. To further style the casual-chic ensemble, the “Equalizer” actress rocked a dewy, no makeup look and a pair of thick, mid-size gold hoop earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Queen Latifah and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II pose backstage at the hit play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater on January 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Queen Latifah and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II pose backstage at the hit play “Topdog/Underdog” on Broadway at The Golden Theater on Jan. 8, 2023 in New York City.
CREDIT: WireImage

Latifah was seen posing with the show’s playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and one of the show’s leading men Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“Topdog/Underdog” is a darkly comedic tale of brotherly love and family identity. The show tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and booth, who were given the names as a joke, and foretell a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. The current running of “Topdog/Underdog” marks the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere in 2001 in an off-broadway theater in New York City. In 2002, the show opened on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre for several months. In 2002, Parks received a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an Outer Critics Circle Award for the play.

PHOTOS: Queen Latifah’s Sleek Style Evolution Through the Years 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad