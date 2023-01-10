Queen Latifah Cozies Up in Plaid Coat for ‘Topdog/Underdog’ on Broadway

Queen Latifah pulled up in a casual-chic ensemble for a viewing of the hit broadway play “Topdog/Underdog,” which will be playing at The Golden Theater in New York City until Jan. 15.

Latifah wore a sporty black, yellow, red and white overcoat, paired with a light-gray knit, button-down cardigan layered over a white crewneck t-shirt. To further style the casual-chic ensemble, the “Equalizer” actress rocked a dewy, no makeup look and a pair of thick, mid-size gold hoop earrings.

Queen Latifah and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II pose backstage at the hit play “Topdog/Underdog” on Broadway at The Golden Theater on Jan. 8, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

Latifah was seen posing with the show’s playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and one of the show’s leading men Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“Topdog/Underdog” is a darkly comedic tale of brotherly love and family identity. The show tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and booth, who were given the names as a joke, and foretell a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. The current running of “Topdog/Underdog” marks the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere in 2001 in an off-broadway theater in New York City. In 2002, the show opened on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre for several months. In 2002, Parks received a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an Outer Critics Circle Award for the play.

