Queen Consort Camilla Goes Royal Blue for First Easter Celebrations as Queen at Windsor Castle

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles celebrated their first Easter Sunday as Queen and King on the same day and in the same church where they got married 18 years ago, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They were joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children and the rest of the Royal family.

Holding hands with King Charles III, Camilla wore a below-the-knee royal blue dress. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Besides the beautiful embroidered details on her dress neckline and sleeves, and her Chanel bag, the Queen consort’s most eye-catching detail was a sparkling love knot diamond brooch on her left side that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

When it came to footwear, Camilla opted for her usual low-heeled pumps, featuring a suede upper in a dark blue, thick black soles, and a low block heel for added comfort.

Camilla, Queen Consort attends the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

She topped off the royal ensemble with a blue hat finished in a side bow by Irish milliner Philip Treacy, who’s been a go-to for the Royal family when it comes to hats, fascinators and headwear.

When it comes to shoe choices, Camilla Queen Consort is known for her love of British shoe brand Sole Bliss (it has been said that she owns 11 pairs of them). And she’s worn Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, those looks are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

