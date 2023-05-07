Queen Camilla Delivers Bold Blue Style in Skirt Suit & Heels at Coronation Concert With King Charles III

Queen Camilla was sharply dressed alongside King Charles III at the coronation concert held at Windsor Castle today.
The coronation concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
For the gala musical event, Camilla wore a long bold blue top. The piece featured streamlined accents and had gold zipper detailing at the center. The garment also featured 3/4 sleeves with satin cuffs. To further elevate her ensemble, Camilla accessorized with statement earrings, a pendant necklace and gold bangle bracelets.
King Charles followed in his wife’s footsteps for the occasion, donning a dark blue suit, which he complemented with a button-down shirt and printed blue and white tie.
Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at the royal’s footwear choice. However, it is likely Queen Camilla completed her wardrobe with pointed-toe pumps or stylish sandals.
Queen Camilla married King Charles III in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor, in 2005. They were joined by around 800 guests at a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she divorced in 1995. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose.
The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.
PHOTOS: See all of the star-studded guests at King Charles III’s Coronation.
About the Author:
Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.