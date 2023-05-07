Queen Camilla Delivers Bold Blue Style in Skirt Suit & Heels at Coronation Concert With King Charles III

Queen Camilla was sharply dressed alongside King Charles III at the coronation concert held at Windsor Castle today.

The coronation concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

(L-R) Prince George, Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For the gala musical event, Camilla wore a long bold blue top. The piece featured streamlined accents and had gold zipper detailing at the center. The garment also featured 3/4 sleeves with satin cuffs. To further elevate her ensemble, Camilla accessorized with statement earrings, a pendant necklace and gold bangle bracelets.

Related Jill Biden & Melania Trump Go Viral for Lookalike Blue Dresses, Gloves & Heels From King Charles Coronation & Donald Trump Inauguration Parade Queen Camilla's Daughter Laura Lopes Goes Green in Breezy Dress & Pumps for King Charles III's Coronation French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wears Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Matching Pumps at King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles followed in his wife’s footsteps for the occasion, donning a dark blue suit, which he complemented with a button-down shirt and printed blue and white tie.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at the royal’s footwear choice. However, it is likely Queen Camilla completed her wardrobe with pointed-toe pumps or stylish sandals.

(L-R) Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England.<span style="font-size: 16px;"> </span> CREDIT: Getty Images

Queen Camilla married King Charles III in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor, in 2005. They were joined by around 800 guests at a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she divorced in 1995. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose.

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show will also feature a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.