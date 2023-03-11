Priyanka Chopra Pops in Pink Blade Heels at SXSW 2023 With Pink Midi Dress for ‘Citadel’ Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra attended a talk at the SXSW Festival held yesterday at the Austin Convention Center, in Texas. The “Quantico” star sat down with Amazon and MGM’s head of studios Jennifer Salke to chat about her new show “Citadel” and recently becoming a mother to her first child with Nick Jonas.

For the occasion, the actress wore a blush pink number by Stella McCartney. The $1,550 dress featured an A-line silhouette with a below-the-knee skirt, square neckline, and wide straps.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives for the “Keynote: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Conversation with Jennifer Salke during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

As for shoes, Chopra completed the look with a pair of Casadei’s pointed-toe Blade pumps with 4.5-inch stiletto heels in a lighter shade of pink. She kept the accessories to a minimum with a pair of gold hoop earrings, thin bracelets, and a statement ring.

When it came to beauty, the Indian actress styled her hair parted to one side with her signature waves just below her shoulders. She topped it off with smokey eyes in earthy tones and neutral lipstick matching her blushy monochromatic look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks at the “Keynote: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Conversation with Jennifer Salke during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Since rising to International fame as the star of the show “Quantico,” Chopra has become a red carpet standout for her stylish fashion choices. She favors monochromatic looks in vibrant colors and curve-hugging silhouettes and is a fan of pumps from brands like Sarah Flint, Paris Texas, and Gianvito Rossi. Last year, she’s been working on her looks with celebrity-favorite stylist Law Roach, who also styles A-listers like Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, and many more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.

