Priyanka Chopra Pops in Orange Power Suit & Chunky Heels in Rome With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra gave her bold power suit a chic upgrade while out in Rome today. The actress’ latest look comes a few days after brightened up the red carpet alongside her husband Nick Jonas at the “Citadel” premiere in London.

Chopra’s look included a boxy orange blazer that was teamed with coordinating flare-leg trousers and a nude top. Chopra’s double-breasted overcoat had puffy shoulder pads, square side pockets and asymmetrical front closure.

Priyanka Chopra out in Rome, Italy on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Priyanka Chopra out in Rome, Italy on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Chopra accessorized her business-chic look with small hoop earrings, dark sunglasses, a silver watch and a black Valentino shoulder bag. The “Quantico” alum let two strands from her frame her face and the rest of her hair was styled half up, half down. As for makeup, she went with soft eyeshadow and a matte red pout.

Related Priyanka Chopra Goes for Drama in Green Feather-Embellished Valentino Dress & Heels at 'Citadel' Premiere in Rome Alexandra Daddario Holds Court in Black Dress & Platforms at TAG Heuer Carrera's 60th Anniversary Priyanka Chopra Delivers Red-Hot Style in Corset Dress & Heels With Nick Jonas at 'Citadel' Global Premiere

Giving her wardrobe an edgy boost, Chopra slipped into a pair of chunky heels. The dark silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and included a round outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Priyanka Chopra out in Rome, Italy on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: ROM@MEGA

Chopra describes her personal style as classic and chic. She lives for a cozy piece, but is very fond of flowy dresses, dashing outwear and oversized tailoring. She tends to gravitate towards sleek and streamlined footwear when she’s on the red carpet. The entertainer also favors embellished or metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps from labels like Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks will likely include flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Priyanka Chopra’s Most Glam Fashion Moments to Date

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.